Russia welcomes normalization process between Armenia and Turkey – Lavrov

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Russia welcomes the process of normalization of bilateral ties between Armenia and Turkey, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in Moscow during a joint press briefing with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“The meetings of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey were organized. We welcome the process of normalization of bilateral ties between Armenia and Turkey, and we are ready for joint work which will enable to deepen cooperation between countries in the South Caucasus,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov added that during the meeting with Cavusoglu they also discussed issues related to Syria, Libya and Nagorno Karabakh.