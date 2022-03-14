Armenian Food Safety Agency urges to avoid panic buying citing sufficient reserves

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. All relevant governmental structures are focused on food security issues and there won’t be any food problems for at least the next 2-3 months, the Director of the Food Safety Inspection Agency Georgy Avetisyan said at a press conference.

“We maintain contact with our colleagues in Russia and other countries. There is no need for panic, there is no need to buy so much food,” Avetisyan said, calling on citizens to avoid panic buying. “All relevant structures are dealing with all food security issues. Negotiations are underway to be able to ensure it in the future as well,” he added.

Avetisyan said Armenia comprises a very small percentage in Russian exports volumes. He further noted that he believes that food products exported to Armenia will not harm food security in Russia.

Asked whether or not prices will grow in the event of importing grain from countries other than Russia, Avetisyan said prices will indeed grow. Other major grain producing countries are far from Armenia, one being Canada and the other Australia. Importing from these countries will be expensive, he said. Avetisyan noted that all possible risks are being taken into account.

Speaking about the possible problems with seeds, Avetisyan said there are no problems from seed importers.