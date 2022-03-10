Baku’s policy is combination of Armenophobia, Nazism and terrorism – Artsakh Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh strongly condemns the provocative actions of Azerbaijan which threaten the regional peace and stability.

The ministry issued a statement which says:

“On March 9 and 10, the Azerbaijani armed forces targeted from large caliber firearms the civilian population of Khnushinak and Karmir Shuka villages of Martuni region, and Khramort village of Askeran region, as a result of which one civilian has been wounded.

In the night of March 8 the main pipeline supplying gas to the Republic of Artsakh has been damaged, leaving entire Artsakh without gas supply. The damaged section is in the territory which has come under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces. Till today the Azerbaijani side obstructs the repair works of the gas pipeline, and as a result the entire population of Artsakh is facing a number of humanitarian problems which are specifically heavy because of the cold weather conditions.

Last week the adversary with its statements over loudspeakers was constantly urging the residents of Khramort to leave the village, threatening to apply physical force on the villagers.

Official Baku’s policy is highly unconstructive, as always, grossly violates the provisions of international law, the bases of humanity, and in its essence is a combination of Armenophobia, Nazism and terrorism.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh strongly condemns the provocative actions of Azerbaijan, which are a threat to regional peace and stability, a blow to the peacekeeping mission, a challenge to the civilized world, and should not be left without response.

The recent developments once again show the real goals of Azerbaijan against the Armenian people, Artsakh and its future.

The determination of the people of Artsakh to live in their homeland and protect it has been and will remain unbreakable”, the statement says.