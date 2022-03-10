‘I must be constrained only by Constitution’ – President-elect of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Newly-elected President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan assures that the society will get the answers of all of its issues of concern, and the logic of these answers will be only in the frames of contributing to statehood and strengthening the country’s security.

Asked whether he will be constrained in making assessments or taking any action, the President-elect said: “I must be constrained only by the Constitution. Be sure that there will be answers to all of your and our public’s issues of concern, and the logic of these answers will be within the frames of matters or requests contributing only to the statehood, strengthening the security of the state”, he said, adding that there will never be answers just for the sake of answering or just actions. “It’s very important for the Presidential institute to demonstrate itself in that way”, he noted.