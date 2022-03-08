Statement by Prime Minister Pashinyan on International Women’s Day

YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan issued a statement on International Women’s Day.

“Dear women,

I warmly congratulate all of you on the occasion of International Women's Day, March 8. Especially on this day we are full of warmth towards the women around us, we are more attentive and caring.

Thanks to your care, wisdom and patience, you have ensured the strength of our families for centuries, raising patriotic children first of all. Your devotion to the family and homeland contributes to the preservation and strengthening of national traditions.

At the same time, on this day, particular importance is attached to the symbolism of the March 8 - the Protection of Women's Rights.

I would like to emphasize that ensuring equal rights between women and men and ensuring full participation in all spheres of public life is one of the priorities of the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

We work continuously to increase the role of women in public life, to protect labor rights, protect victims of violence, to ensure the involvement of women in public administration, local self-government bodies, political processes. It is not by accident that many women are successfully working in the upper echelons of the public administration system, as well as in the power structures, in the sphere of protection of public life, I hope their number will increase more and more.

Dear women,

Our Government will pursue the solution of the issues you raise and will consistently contribute to the full realization of your potential.

I once again congratulate all of you on this beautiful holiday, wishing family warmth, prosperity, happiness, optimism, professional success and new initiatives,” the Prime Minister said in the statement published by his office.