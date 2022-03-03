President of Artsakh congratulates Vahagn Khachaturyan on election as President of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory letter to Vahagn Khachaturyan on his election as President of Armenia, the Artsakh President’s Office said.

“Dear Mr. Khachaturyan,

On behalf of the people, authorities of Artsakh and myself personally, I cordially congratulate you on your election as President of the Republic of Armenia.

Let your rich experience, knowledge and abilities contribute to the successful and effective fulfillment of your duties in that high and responsible position, by constantly strengthening the Armenian statehood and leading the Armenian people to a reliable and bright future.

We are convinced that the strengthening of the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity, the strengthening of the Republic of Artsakh and the protection of rights and interests of Artsakh residents will have a special place in your activity in addition to other issues.

I once again congratulate you, respectful Mr. President, wishing you good health, success and all the best”, reads the letter of the President of Artsakh.