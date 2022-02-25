Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 February

Putin says ready to negotiate with Ukraine

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. During a conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping , Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is ready to engage in high-level negotiations with Ukraine, RIA Novosti reported citing the Chinese State Television.

The report comes after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky offered Putin to start negotiations during an address.








