Hovhannes Tumanyan’s private library to be digitized

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The digitization of the private library of renowned Armenian poet Hovhannes Tumanyan and the creation of e-library will be fulfilled by the funds saved as a result of the operation of the solar power station installed in the Tumanyan Museum.

Director of the Hovhannes Tumanyan House Museum Ani Yeghiazaryan told Armenpress that the initiative has been proposed by the Armenian Energy Agency foundation which launched the program “Solar Energy for the Benefit of Cultural Heritage”, and the total financial assistance has been provided by HSBC Armenia Bank.

“This was really a very necessary initiative for us, and our cooperation started very quickly. Why is this important for us? Firstly, the share of electricity consumption of the whole year is ensured. Secondly, the money saved as a result of our talks with the Ministry of Culture will be directed to one of the key programs of the Museum – the digitization of Tumanyan’s private library and the creation of electronic library”, she said, adding that the Museum has dreamed of implementing this program for years, but it was impossible because financial resources were lacking.

According to Mrs. Yeghiazaryan, this was the best chance to have the poet’s rich library, which has nearly 8000 books, in electronic platform and make it available to the people.

The Museum Director hopes this will be an impetus for both the investors and organizers so that the program continues and other cultural centers are also able to use this opportunity.

The solar power station is operating at the Tumanyan Museum since January 2022.