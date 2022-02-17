Armenian government approves bill on ratifying air communication agreement with Syria

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the bill on ratifying the agreement on air communications between Armenia and Syria.

The ratification of the agreement is expected to contribute to ensuring bilateral regular flights and intensifying economic relations.

The regular flights will further have significant positive effect on the movement of the Syrian-Armenian community to Armenia, as well as mutual visits of official delegations.

The Civil Aviation Committee had also spoken in favor of the approval.