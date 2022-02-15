A multi-profile shopping center to be opened in Moscow to facilitate the entry of Armenian producers to Russian market

YEREVAN, 15 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. In order to stimulate exports from Armenia and support entrepreneurs, the Armenian Businessmen Association together with the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia held the presentation of "Bukhta Yug" retail-wholesale multi-profile trade center in Yerevan, ARMENPRESS reports the interested businessmen were introduced to the details and conditions of being involved in the work of the center.

“The development of the Armenian infrastructure in different countries is very important, because through them Armenian goods reach the consumers of these countries much easier. I welcome the creation of the Bukhta Yug shopping center, where Armenian products can be sold on the Russian market without risks. Bukhta Yug is a huge trading platform where one can sell Armenian agricultural products both wholesale and retail on favorable terms,” said Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan.

He added that his ministry is ready to do everything possible so that the new Bukhta Yug becomes demanded and works efficiently. He urged Armenian exporters and traders to give preference to this particular infrastructure.

“Armenian agricultural producers and exporters have always faced this problem, and the chairman of the Tashir group of companies, Samvel Karapetyan, ordered the creation of an economic trade zone open to Armenian producers and endowed with priority rights. Today, one of the largest shopping centers in Moscow has already been purchased, and we have prepared interesting offers for Armenian manufacturers and exporters,” said Narek Karapetyan, First Vice President of the Tashir Group of Companies, urging Armenian exporters to be active.

During the event, Viktor Grigoryan, general director of the Bukhta Yug shopping center, presented the advantages of the center, the commercial success already achieved and the conditions for renting the pavillions.

“Today, two Bukhta centers are already operating in Moscow. The main concept of the project is the wholesale and retail sale of food products, as well as construction products and furniture. At the moment, more than 100,000 goods are presented in each center,” said Grigoryan.

The wholesale and retail center Bukhta Yug is the third such center in Moscow. The 270,000-square-meter center, which plans to open its doors to consumers in September 2022, will house more than 2,000 stores and pavilions. The shopping center will present various goods directly from suppliers: fabrics, clothing, building materials and food.