US Ambassador meеts with MPs of “Hayastan” parliamentary faction
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy met with the MPs of “Hayastan” faction to discuss a number of issues, to hear their concerns about recent judicial and political developments, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Twitter micro blog of the Embassy.
It is noted that Tracy underlined the US support for Armenia's democratic path.
- 19:31 High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan takes working trip to France
- 19:20 US Ambassador meеts with MPs of “Hayastan” parliamentary faction
- 19:00 Japan calls on its citizens to immediately leave Ukraine
- 18:53 PM Pashinyan chairs consultation on the draft strategy in the field of education
- 17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-02-22
- 17:28 Asian Stocks - 11-02-22
- 17:19 Ucom offers buying Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and get wireless earbuds as a gift
- 16:46 Armenian FM presents to Greek counterpart developments from normalization process with Turkey
- 16:39 Armenia is regional leader in EIU Democracy Index 2021
- 14:49 Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire
- 14:18 Scientists from abroad willing to live and work in Armenia to be offered grants
- 12:52 Armen Grigoryan receives Deputy Secretary of Russian Security Council
- 12:32 Joe Biden says US citizens should leave Ukraine now
- 11:57 Balance of electric-energy production, export, import volumes in Armenia is positive
- 11:33 Azerbaijani forces open fire at residential houses in Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka and Taghavard communities
- 11:13 COVID-19: Armenia reports 2676 new cases, 31 deaths in one day
- 11:05 Armenian PM sends congratulatory letters to Iran’s Supreme Leader and President
- 10:50 California establishes sister state relationship with Armenia’s Syunik province
- 10:43 Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh hold LFX involving armored personnel carriers
- 10:35 Deputy PM chairs meeting of North-South Road Corridor management board
- 10:14 Artsakh FM pays first working visit to Brussels after 2020 War
- 10:00 Gymnast legend Albert Azaryan celebrates 93rd birthday
- 09:41 Security Council Secretary, CSTO Sec-Gen discuss situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani border
- 09:39 European Stocks - 10-02-22
- 09:38 US stocks down - 10-02-22
14:18, 02.04.2022
2445 views Mikayel Mikayelyan and Tina Garabedian are Team Armenia’s flagbearers at Beijing Winter Olympics opening
15:44, 02.04.2022
2250 views Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away
09:00, 02.07.2022
2064 views United Kingdom doesn’t view Nagorno Karabakh conflict as resolved – Ambassador Gallagher’s interview to ARMENPRESS
19:47, 02.04.2022
1994 views Zakharova has no information yet about the construction of an alternative road to the Lachin corridor
12:58, 02.08.2022
1930 views Armenian Foreign Ministry responds to Lukashenko’s remarks