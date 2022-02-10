Coach Rafael Arutyunyan's student Nathan Chen wins Olympic gold

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Three-time world champion, American figure skater Nathan Chen won gold at the men’s figure skating event at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Chen finished his free skating program with a score of 218.63, giving him a total winning score of 332.60.

Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno finished second and third, respectively.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chen, 22, set a world-record performance in his short program where he landed two quadruple jumps when he skated to Charles Aznavour’s La Boheme.

Chen’s coach is Rafael Arutyunyan, the renowned Armenian-American figure skating coach.