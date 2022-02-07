NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative refers to the return of Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, 7 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Special Representative of NATO Secretary General for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomnina highlighted the return of Armenian prisoners of war to Armenia, mentioning that NATO supports the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.



“This is good news. NATO values our partnership both with Armenia and Azerbaijan, supports the normalization of their relations, which will contribute to the stability and prosperity in the region”, ARMENPRESS reports Colomnina wrote in his Twitter micro blog.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia reported that 8 Armenian prisoners of war returned to their homeland as a result of the remote meeting that took place on February 4 through mediation of the French President Emmanuel Macron and the President of the European Council Charles Michel.