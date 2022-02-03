Turkish nationals own real estate in Armenia, but nothing of “strategic importance” – Economy Minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Turkish nationals own real estate in Armenia, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan told reporters when asked to comment on reports that Turkish nationals are acquiring capital in Armenia in the recent period. “It’s always been like that, for example real estate, companies,” Kerobyan said.

He told reporters to contact the Cadastre Committee, State Registry and the Central Depository for more detailed information. At the same time, he assured that there are no facilities of strategic importance among the real estate owned by Turkish nationals.

In this context he said that the Armenian economy has always been open for Turkey, aside from 2021 when Armenia imposed a trade embargo.

“If you were to go to Petak [shopping center], you’d see that the traders there had rather practical relations with their Turkish partners even 10 years ago,” Kerobyan said.