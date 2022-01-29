Armenia national day to be celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan will lead a delegation to Dubai, UAE to participate at the Expo 2020 Dubai where the Armenian National Day will be celebrated on January 30.

Kerobyan’s delegation will include Tourism Committee Chair Sisian Boghossian and other government officials from the Foreign Ministry; High-Tech Industry Ministry; Education, Science, Culture and Sport Ministry and the Investment Support Center.

The Armenian state dance ensemble “Barekamutyun” (“Friendship”) will perform an ethnic Armenian dance concert during the event, with many other cultural events planned for the day.