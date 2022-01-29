LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-01-22

LONDON, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 January:

The price of aluminum down by 0.34% to $3085.50, copper price down by 2.17% to $9622.00, lead price down by 1.72% to $2285.00, nickel price down by 1.51% to $22235.00, tin price down by 2.00% to $41750.00, zinc price down by 0.08% to $3617.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.