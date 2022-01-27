LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-01-22

LONDON, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 January:

The price of aluminum up by 0.62% to $3080.00, copper price up by 2.23% to $9926.50, lead price down by 0.13% to $2347.00, nickel price up by 2.36% to $22800.00, tin price up by 2.42% to $42300.00, zinc price up by 0.70% to $3616.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price down by 1.39% to $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.