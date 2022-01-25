The servicemen of “Soldiers House” rehabilitation center will get a job in the field of civil aviation

YEREVAN, 25 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The servicemen wounded during the 44-day war receiving rehabilitation treatment at “Soldiers House” will have a job in the field of civil aviation, ARMENPRESS reports, “Soldiers House” rehabilitation centre informed on its Facebook page.



The “Soldiers House” rehabilitation centre and the Civil Aviation Committee today signed a memorandum of cooperation.



The Civil Aviation Committee will organize courses on its own initiative for all those servicemen of “Soldiers House” who will express willingness to specialize in this field and work.



The servicemen will be offered different courses, consequently also different workplaces. Some physical limitations of the servicemen according to the President of the Committee are not an obstacle.