Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-01-22

YEREVAN, 18 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 481.52 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.27 drams to 548.74 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.28 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.61 drams to 656.02 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 77.19 drams to 28142.55 drams. Silver price down by 1.29 drams to 356.3 drams. Platinum price down by 60.98 drams to 15094.2 drams.