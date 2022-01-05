Armenian Minister of Healthcare to issue order mandating COVID-19 health pass

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Minister of Healthcare announced that she will issue an order next Monday mandating the COVID-19 health pass which would require people to produce either a recent negative test result or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate upon entering restaurants or other leisure venues.

Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said at the Cabinet meeting that she will issue the order on January 10 but it will come into effect after 15 days.

The order will require people who want to enter restaurants, bars or cafes or cultural venues to produce either proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test results administered within the last 72 hours, or a rapid test result administered in the last 24 hours.