Plastic bag ban enters force in Armenia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The ban on plastic bags (up to 50 microns) entered force January 1 in Armenia, a move initiated by the government to reduce harming the environment.
The Ministry of Environment is considering substituting the plastic bags in the market with biodegradable bags.
Eco bag_withme is also offering alternatives with its fabric bags.
Businesses who will continue using the plastic bags will face fines.
