Iran to open consulate-general in Armenia’s Kapan
16:20, 29 December, 2021
Last updated: 17:06
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Iranian government approved their foreign ministry’s proposal on opening a consulate-general in the Armenian town of Kapan, the Iranian presidency reported.
The Armenian foreign ministry then commented that Armenia is also working to open a consulate-general in Iran.
“Work is underway from our side too for opening a consulate-general of Armenia in Iran on the principle of reciprocity,” the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told ARMENPRESS.
