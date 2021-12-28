Joaquin Capparos named Coach of the Year

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The head coach of Armenia’s national football team Joaquin Caparros was named “Best Coach of the Year” for the second consecutive time.

The Football Federation of Armenia announced the voting results for the Best Coach of the Year 2021 category, with Caparros garnering 90 points.

FC Ararat Armenia’s Dmitry Gunko came in second with 54 points, while FC Ararat’s Vardan Bichakhchyan received 45 points.