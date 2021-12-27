Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

PM Pashinyan to pay working visit to Russia

PM Pashinyan to pay working visit to Russia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on December 28, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will take part in the informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS member states in St. Petersburg.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]