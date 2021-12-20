Two Azerbaijani soldiers arrested by Armenian border guards returned to the Azerbaijani side
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Two Azerbaijani servicemen who violated the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan were arrested on December 18 by Armenian border guards.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, for humanitarian reasons and with the mediation of Russia, the mentioned servicemen were returned to the Azerbaijani side on December 20.
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 21:08 Two Azerbaijani soldiers arrested by Armenian border guards returned to the Azerbaijani side
- 20:22 France welcomes the appointment of special representatives by Armenia and Turkey
- 19:22 Armenia, Georgia will try to boost trade turnover to 1 billion USD – Intergovernmental Commission session takes place
- 18:35 Public will be informed if there is agreement on the dates of the meeting of the special envoys of Armenia, Turkey – MFA
- 17:37 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-12-21
- 17:35 Asian Stocks - 20-12-21
- 17:23 First President of Armenia, Russian Ambassador discuss regional developments
- 15:47 Football Federation of Armenia continues works over potential construction of “national stadium”
- 15:19 Armenian, Georgian PMs hold meeting in Tbilisi
- 14:21 CSTO Secretary General to visit Armenia
- 14:16 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Tbilisi
- 13:15 Robert Bazikyan appointed deputy head of State Oversight Service
- 13:09 PHOTO: Turkish Interior Minister shakes hands and smiles with SULTAN MURAD commander who sent mercenaries to Karabakh
- 11:45 Armenian PM to visit Georgia
- 11:14 COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 72 new cases, 4 deaths
- 10:53 Deputy Minister of Justice Suren Grigoryan relieved from duties
- 10:22 Armenia to create Constitutional Reforms Council
- 09:47 Conference marking 30th anniversary of establishment of Armenia-Ukraine diplomatic ties held in Kiev
- 12.19-21:34 Maléna wins Junior Eurovision 2021 for Armenia!
- 12.19-20:32 President of France welcomes release of Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan
- 12.19-11:59 Azerbaijan releases 10 Armenian POWs
- 12.18-22:25 Armenia names Vice Speaker Ruben Rubinyan as special envoy for dialogue with Turkey
- 12.18-17:41 Republican Party of Armenia re-elects Serzh Sargsyan as its president
- 12.18-16:17 Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway: Armenia to spend $200 million on restoring 45km-section
- 12.18-15:59 ARMENPRESS executive opens up on “most important resource” behind running a century-old news agency
21:19, 12.14.2021
Viewed 1951 times Armenian delegation thwarts Azerbaijan's anti-Armenian event at the session of UN Convention against Corruption
10:49, 12.15.2021
Viewed 1686 times Pashinyan and Aliyev also had tête-à-tête conversation in Brussels, reveals President of European Council
11:33, 12.16.2021
Viewed 1646 times Pashinyan highlights importance of opening Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway as soon as possible
12:50, 12.15.2021
Viewed 1645 times FLYONE Armenia’s flights to other destinations to proceed as scheduled as Yerevan-Moscow gets cancelled
16:17, 12.18.2021
Viewed 1619 times Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway: Armenia to spend $200 million on restoring 45km-section