Two Azerbaijani soldiers arrested by Armenian border guards returned to the Azerbaijani side

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Two Azerbaijani servicemen who violated the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan were arrested on December 18 by Armenian border guards.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, for humanitarian reasons and with the mediation of Russia, the mentioned servicemen were returned to the Azerbaijani side on December 20.








