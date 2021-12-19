Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 December

Maléna wins Junior Eurovision 2021 for Armenia!

PARIS, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian singer Malena won the 2021 Junior Eurovision Song Contest with her song Qami Qami, earning a grand total of 224 points from viewers and juries.

This is Armenia’s second win, after Vladimir Arzumanyan won in 2010 with Mama.

Runners-up Poland and hosts France scored 218 and 187 points respectively.

After the 14-year-old was crowned winner of Junior Eurovision 2021 in a live broadcast from La Seine Musicale in Paris, she spoke at a press conference and reflected on her one-year wait to get on stage because Armenia withdrew from the contest last year.

'Everything happens for a reason, so I’m very thankful. I’m obsessed with Eurovision, it’s always been my dream to take part,” EBU quoted her as saying.

 








