Hovhannes Hovhannisyan confirmed as Rector of Yerevan State University

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Acting Rector of the Yerevan State University Hovhannes Hovhannisyan was installed as Rector by the university’s Board of Trustees.

Hovhannisyan is elected as Rector of the YSU for a 5-year term.

The results of the secret confirmation vote were 19 in favor and 5 against.

Hovhannisyan was the only candidate in the voting as the Board of Trustees turned down the application of Artsrun Sahakyan as a potential candidate due to procedural violations relating to application paperwork deadlines.