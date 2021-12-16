Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 December

Meeting between PM Pashinyan and members of “My step” faction of Yerevan Council of Elders ends

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan and members of “My step” faction of Yerevan Council of Elders has ended at the headquarters of the "Civil Contract" party. ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan left the office together with chairman of the Board of the "Civil Contract" party, Defense Minister Suren Papikyan.

According to some media reports, the issue of initiating motion of no confidence in Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan.

 








