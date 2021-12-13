U.S. President Joe Biden approves Kentucky emergency declaration for tornado disaster

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. United States President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Kentucky on December 12 after the state was hit by a swarm of tornadoes that killed at least 70 people, the White House said.

President Biden declared that “a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and ordered Federal aid to supplement Commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes beginning on December 10, 2021, and continuing.”