Meeting in “3+3” platform takes place in Moscow, Russian MFA presents details

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The first session of the "3 + 3" regional consulting platform was held in Moscow on December 10 with the participation of the Deputy Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, as well as the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Foreign Ministry of Russia. It is noted that the Georgian representatives, who were also invited, refrained from participating in the meeting.

Prospects for the development of multilateral regional cooperation were discussed during the meeting. An agreement was reached to focus the work of the platform on the practical issues that are of interest to all its participants.

These include confidence-building measures, cooperation in the trade, economic, transport, cultural and humanitarian spheres, and response to common challenges and threats.

The representatives of the five countries expressed interest for Georgia to join the platform, for which the door remain open.

The further activities were discussed, with the possible joining of the sectoral ministries and departments. Deputy FM Vahe Gorgyan took part in the meeting from the Armenian side.