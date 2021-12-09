Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-12-21

YEREVAN, 9 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 December, USD exchange rate up by 1.43 drams to 495.24 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.34 drams to 560.56 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.72 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.11 drams to 653.96 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 120.91 drams to 28402.26 drams. Silver price up by 0.87 drams to 357.06 drams. Platinum price up by 59.41 drams to 15078.45 drams.