The EU is investing EUR 4 million in a New Technical Assistance Project in Armenia with UNIDO

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Today, the European Union signed a Contribution Agreement with United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO.) The EU is investing EUR 4mln in a New Technical Assistance Project in Armenia with UNIDO.

“We are happy to support sustainable economic development in Armenia to the benefit of all Armenian citizens. The improvement of food safety and health, mitigation of climate change and care towards the environment are all benefits of Quality Infrastructure. The improved trade competitiveness and meaningful utilization of these benefits will bring us closer to the spirit of CEPA,” mentioned Frank Hess, Head of Cooperation at EU Delegation to Armenia.

This action is in line with the commitments of the EU and the Republic of Armenia under the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), resulting in improved trade competitiveness and meaningful utilization of the benefits of the CEPA. The project will support to upgrade the Metrology system of Armenia through the institutional strengthening of the National Body for Standards and Metrology, improving legal, regulatory and governance system in line with international recommendations and best practices, increase Armenia’s participation in the international and regional metrology communities as well as interaction with the European Association of Metrology Institutes (EURAMET). The project will help to establish 4 calibration laboratories by purchasing, installing and commissioning the measurement standards, measuring instruments and equipment required to develop the required calibration and measurement capabilities, and preparing them for international accreditation. As a result of this project, sustainable and internationally recognized metrology services will be provided to stakeholders.

By implementing this Action, Armenia will be able to meaningfully use the benefits of CEPA, improve the quality of goods produced in Armenia, and ensure the international recognition of tests performed in Armenia, resulting in increased trade with the EU and other foreign markets.

The benefits of Quality Infrastructure (QI) are not limited to trade; a robust QI also contributes to other areas including, but not limited to, food safety and security, health, climate change and the environment. Once again, the EU stands by Armenia and strengthen the Armenian Government’s strategic and technical capacity to plan and implement structural reforms.”