Armenian President arrives in Qatar

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian arrived in Qatar today in the morning on a working visit, Gulf Times reports.

He and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by HE Minister of State Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to the Republic of Armenia Mohammed bin Hamad Al Fuhaid Al Hajeri and the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Qatar Armen Sargsyan.