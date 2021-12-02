Armenian FM, US Secretary of State make a detailed reference to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Stockholm on a working visit, met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on December 2.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the interlocutors praised the current level and development dynamics of the Armenia-US political dialogue.

Ararat Mirzoyan expressed satisfaction with the US support to the democratic development in Armenia, the strengthening of the capacities of state structures, the rule of law and the fight against corruption. Antony Blinken expressed the full support of the American side for the process of democratic reforms in Armenia.

Ararat Mirzoyan praised the US resolute position on the issue of the Armenian Genocide recognition. In this context, referring to President Joe Biden's statement recognizing the Armenian Genocide last year, the Foreign Minister stressed that in this way the United States reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of human rights, values and principles of humanity.

The parties also discussed issues related to international and regional security and stability. In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan presented to the US Secretary of State the situation created as a result of the recent invasion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and the aggression against the territorial integrity of Armenia. In this context, the interlocutors highlighted the steps aimed at de-escalating the situation.

The Nagorno Karabakh conflict was discussed in detail at the meeting. In the context of the urgent humanitarian issues caused by the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the need to repatriate Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees was addressed.

FM Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Blinken stressed the need for a full resumption of the peace process aimed at the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The role of the United States as a Co-chair country was also emphasized

