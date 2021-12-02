Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-12-21

YEREVAN, 2 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.52 drams to 488.50 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.44 drams to 553.13 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.61 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.23 drams to 650.83 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 207.78 drams to 28101.31 drams. Silver price up by 0.30 drams to 359.03 drams. Platinum price up by 62.90 drams to 14873.24 drams.