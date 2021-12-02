COVID-19: Travelers arriving to Armenia must present proof of vaccination or negative test result

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government announced amendments into the COVID-19 restrictions for inbound travelers, whereby travelers arriving to Armenia are required to produce either a negative PCR result administered not more than 72 hours before arrival or a proof of full vaccination. In case of being vaccinated with a single-dose vaccine travelers must produce the certificate of vaccination proving that they’ve received the dose at least 4 weeks before arrival. If travelers have received more than one dose, the last dose must be administered at least 2 weeks before arrival.

A negative result or vaccination certificate is not required for children below the age of 7, specifically 6 years, 11 months and 29 days, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Travelers arriving from Russia must provide the certificates through the Travel Without COVID-19 mobile application.

Foreign nationals who will fail to produce either of the requirements will be banned from entering the country.

In case of not producing a certificate, Armenian nationals, foreigners having temporary or permanent residency permits, non-citizens permanently residing in Armenia, persons having a status of refugee or those who’ve been granted asylum are subject to testing in the airport or the land border crossing checkpoint at their own expense and mandatory self-quarantine until the test results are available.

The vaccination certificate can be presented also on a mobile application or printed version with a QR code.

Travelers showing relevant symptoms will be hospitalized with results of examinations.

Travelers refusing to present a vaccination certificate or get tested will be placed into isolation for 14 days.

The certificates should be either in Armenian, Russian or English languages, in a form containing the contact information of the medical institution where the test or vaccination has been administered, as well as identification data and details of the traveler. In case of travelers arriving from EU countries the dates of inoculations of the first and second doses, the serial number and production name of the vaccine, as well as the date of birth of the traveler and the test result are also mandatory.

