Russian foreign ministry assesses OSCE role in NK conflict settlement process as useful

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Moscow assesses useful the OSCE role in the settlement process of the Transnistria and the Nagorno Karabakh conflicts, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement issued ahead of the OSCE Ministerial Council.

“The OSCE plays a useful role in the Transnistria and the Nagorno Karabakh settlement process. We think that the solution of any conflict must be carried out through peaceful political and diplomatic methods, with the direct participation of the conflicting sides and consideration of interests within the frames of the set formats”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan