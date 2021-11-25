Valentina Matviyenko suggests carrying out delimitation between Armenia, Azerbaijan based on maps kept in Russian MoD

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. According to Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko, today the main issue for Armenia and Azerbaijan is to carry out the delimitation and demarcations works in a way that none of the sides would think of resuming military operations, ARMENPRESS reports, citing senatinform.ru website, the speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament said prior to Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev negotiations scheduled on November 26 in Sochi during the bilateral meeting with the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova within the framework of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in St. Petersburg.

“Russia has offered its assistance, considering the fact that the maps of the Soviet era are kept only in our Defense Ministry. They are precise, they precisely define the exact borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We can confidently negotiate on the basis of these maps. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan support this approach. There is understanding and agreement, but the process is moving slowly. That is why the tension continues”, Matviyenko said, adding that Russia is interested in peaceful and stable South Caucasus and will spare no efforts for that end.