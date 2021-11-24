Armenian FM presents to Iranian counterpart Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia’s sovereignty

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with Iranian FM Hossein Amir Abdollahian on November 24.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Armenian and Iranian FMs discussed issues of regional security.

Minister Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the situation created as a result of the recent aggression by the Azerbaijani armed forces against Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He added that Azerbaijan's aggression against Armenia is a serious threat to the efforts to establish security and stability in the region.

The interlocutors exchanged views on expanding ties in the fields of trade, infrastructure, energy.

The implementation of the works for the multilateral agreement on the establishment of the "Persian Gulf - Black Sea" international transport corridor was also highlighted.