Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia discuss Karabakh issue

YEREVAN, 24 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on November 24 had a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, during which issues concerning Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were discussed.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia, the lasting and comprehensive resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through peaceful negotiations under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group was highlighted.

During the telephone conversation Ararat Mirzoyan presented the situation created as a consequence of the recent aggression of Azerbaijani armed forces against Armenia's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia highlighted the role of Armenian-Russian allied relations in the context of the efforts aimed at establishing stability in the region.



Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov discussed also the process of fulfilling the commitments undertaken by the parties through trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021.