Nerses the Gracious, Armenian cinema center marked in UNESCO 2022-2023 calendar

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The 850th anniversary of the death of Nerses the Gracious (Nerses Shnorhali) and the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian State Committee of Cinema have been included during the 41st General Conference of UNESCO in the organization’s 2022-2023 calendar commemorating anniversaries and honoring eminent personalities.

The foreign ministry said that Armenia’s bid for 850th anniversary of the death of Nerses the Gracious was supported by Cyprus, Italy, Greece and Syria, and the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian State Committee of Cinema was supported by Russia, France and Georgia.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan