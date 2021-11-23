I do not think Armenia will consider leaving the CSTO – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The CSTO is not only a multilateral platform, but also a very strong channel and platform of our strategic relations with Russia, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an online press conference, answering the question in which cases Armenia can think of leaving the CSTO.

“I do not think that Armenia will consider leaving the CSTO, since I want to emphasize that the CSTO is not only a multilateral platform, but also a very strong channel and platform of our strategic relations with Russia. As a presiding country, we must work for the CSTO to play a proper role in ensuring security in our region”, Pashinyan said.

He noted that some of the CSTO member states signed with Turkey the strategy of the Turkic world, which is a reality that cannot but have an impact. “The next reality is that the RF is the strategic partner of the Republic of Armenia and that partnership is invaluable. I want to emphasize that I highly appreciate the role of the Russian Federation in ensuring Armenia's security. I highly appreciate the activities of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh. We must state that Russia, being a strategic ally of Armenia, is not an enemy of Azerbaijan, but a friend and ally”, Nikol Pashinyan said. He expressed a desire for Armenia's allies and partners to use political leverage to protect mutually recognized rights.

"On the other hand, Armenia will not limit itself to various international instances and circles. An attempt is made to oppose the meetings in Brussels and Sochi. There is no contradiction between them, because we cannot refuse the offer of any partner”, Pashinyan said.