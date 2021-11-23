Pashinyan highlights intensification of communication between representatives of Armenia, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. It stems from the general reality that the contacts between the representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan should be more frequent in order to be able to resolve the situation and find solutions, trying to avoid crises, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an online press conference, answering the question why Yerevan and Baku have decided to use the platform of the Eastern Partnership for organizing the meeting, which is out of the OSCE Minsk Group format.

“Still back in summer, I stated several times that the Republic of Armenia is ready to have high and top-level meetings and negotiations with Azerbaijan within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. As you know, the foreign ministers have already had meetings in that format. We expect that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ format will also organize such a meeting. We have already announced about it in advance, we have expressed our readiness”, Pashinyan said.

Speaking about the expected meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on December 15, Pashinyan said that this is not something new, as President of the European Council Charles Michel had proposed such an idea during a regional visit in the summer, saying that the Eastern Partnership summit will take place and suggested organizing such a meeting.

"I did not reject that idea, I accepted it, saying that we will further clarify in December. In already known circumstances, he called me and the president of Azerbaijan. We both confirmed our participation in the EaP summit and expressed readiness to meet within the framework of the summit," Pashinyan said.