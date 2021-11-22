Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 November

One more body found as search operations resume in battle zones, says Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Search operations for the bodies of servicemen killed during the 2020 Artsakh War, which were suspended on October 14, resumed today, the Artsakh State Emergency Service reports.

Today the search operations were carried out in Varanda (Fizuli) region, and as a result one more body was found. He will be identified after forensic examination.

So far, a total of 1698 bodies have been found as a result of search operations.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 








