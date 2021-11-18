Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Cyprus emphasize NK comprehensive settlement in the sidelines of OSCE MG Co-chairs

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with Foreign Minister of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides on November 18.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the situation created by the recent military operations against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Minister Mirzoyan noted that this another aggression against the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia is the continuation of the penetration of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Gegharkunik and Syunik Provinces from May 12 of the current year. He stressed the need for a clear and targeted response to the provocative actions of Azerbaijan threatening regional stability.

During the conversation, the need for a peaceful, comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was stressed.

During the discussion of humanitarian issues requiring urgent solution, the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees illegally kept in Azerbaijan was discussed, as well as the provision of unimpeded access of international humanitarian organizations to Artsakh.