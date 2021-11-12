Sos Avetisyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Spain
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of the President of Armenia, Sos Avetisyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Spain.
Avetisyan was elected as member of the National Assembly of Armenia during December 9, 2018 elections, representing “My step” bloc.
