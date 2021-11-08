Artsakh’s President vaccinated against COVID-19

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has been vaccinated against COVID-19 on November 8, the ministry of health said.

The President highlighted the vaccination as an effective mean of fighting the pandemic.

Arayik Harutyunyan has been infected with COVID-19 a year ago.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan