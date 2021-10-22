COVID-19: Armenia reports 2146 new cases, 42 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. 2146 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 291,052, the ministry of healthcare reports.

18,598 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 21.

1134 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 258,486.

The death toll has risen to 5944 (42 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 25,374.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1248 (5 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan