Armenia, Commonwealth of Dominica to sign visa waiver

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia approved during the Cabinet meeting the signing of a visa waiver with the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, a move expected to develop and strengthen the relations.

The agreement on lifting visa requirements will “contribute to the development of relations through encouraging mutual-visits of official delegations and citizens, tourism and increasing promotion."

The Armenian government said it is working to sign visa waivers with other countries of the region as well, since as of this moment it has such agreements only with three Central and South American countries – Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan