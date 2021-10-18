Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-10-21

YEREVAN, 18 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.15 drams to 478.27 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.18 drams to 553.88 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.71 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.11 drams to 656.66 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 409.24 drams to 27257.57 drams. Silver price down by 1.65 drams to 357.36 drams. Platinum price up by 241.05 drams to 16130.2 drams.